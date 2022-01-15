AFCON: Super Eagles played as a unit against Sudan – John Fashanu

Former Wimbledon striker John Fashanu says playing as a unit in the Super Eagles has helped the team overcome Sudan in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Fashanu stated this during AFCON Coverage on AIT, where he commended the dominant display of the senior national team against Sudan.

Goals from Samuel Chukwueze, Taiwo Awoniyi and Moses Simon was enough to seal the three points for Nigeria.

He said, “Super Eagles played as a team. They dominated for 90 minutes and they show they want to win.

“I am very confident with the team and I know they will go far at the tournament.”

The team will face Guinea-Bissau in the last Group D game of the competition on Wednesday.