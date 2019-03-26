<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will play two friendlies in the next FIFA free window in June in preparation for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations tournament.

The next FIFA free window is billed to hold from June 3rd to the 11th, according to the FIFA calendar for 2019.

The 32nd edition of the AFCON in Egypt will hold from June 15th to 13th July four days later.

According to a communique from the meeting of the Executive Committee of Nigeria Football Federation on Monday, the three-time Africa champions will be backed to compete favourably for a fourth AFCON title and not just to make up the numbers in the tournament.

“After expressing its commitment to give maximum support to the prorgamme of the technical crew in order ensure victory for Nigeria at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations taking place in Egypt this summer, the Board approved that the Super Eagles play two more friendly matches during the FIFA–free window before the championship,” the communique reads.

“Committee reiterated an earlier position that Nigeria National Teams would always compete favourably for honours at major championships, and not attend simply to make up the number.”

Nigeria qualified for the 2019 AFCON in Egypt topping their group 1ith 13 points from six games after missing out on the last two editions.