AFCON: Super Eagles plan friendly vs Cameroonian club Cotonsport

December 29, 2021
Tarzoor Dzoho
The Super Eagles head into the encounter with a two-point lead atop Group C. Nigeria succumbed to a shock 1-0 loss at home to the Central Africa Republic last month before claiming a 2-0 win away to the same opponents, to maintain their place at the summit of the group.

The Super Eagles are set to take on Cameroonian club Cotonsport Garoua in a friendly ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Cotonsport’s director of communications Saliou Amadou revealed to Cameroon sports publication Sportsglitz that the club have received a proposal from the Nigeria Football Federation for a warm-up game.

It is however still uncertain if the club will accept the proposal given their tight schedule.

Cotonsport is based in the North Region of Cameroon where the Super Eagles are programmed to play their three group matches and possibly the Round of 16 encounter if they go beyond the group stage.

Super Eagles interim head coach Austin Eguavoen has said that despite the short build-up to the AFCON, he hopes his team will play a couple of test games before their opening group game against Egypt on January 11.

