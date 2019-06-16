<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye scored the decisive goal as Senegal defeated Nigeria 1-0 at the Ismaila Stadium on Sunday in their final build-up game ahead of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Gueye who is courted by French club Paris Saint Germain scored the winning goal on the half hour mark.

The Super Eagles battled hard to find the leveller after the break but were unable to find a way past the Teranga Lions’ defence led by Napoli centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly.

Gernot Rohr’s charges have now failed to register a goal in their last two games which will be a big worry for the German as his side head into AFCON 2019.

The West Africans were held to a 0-0 draw by the Warriors of Zimbabwe in their first pre-AFCON 2019 friendly game last Saturday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.

The Super Eagles are now expected to head to Alexandria where they will play their three Group B games against Burundi, Guinea and Madagascar.

They will open their campaign against Burundi on Saturday June 22 at the Alexandria Stadium.

Rohr charges will also face Guinea and Madagascar on June 26 and June 30 respectively in their other Group B matches.