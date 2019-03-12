



Nigeria’s senior national team’s chief coach Gernot Rohr laughed of the talk of placing a deadline for the players to report to the team’s camp in Asaba, ahead of the March 22 Africa Cup of Nations deadpan clash against Seychelles, insisting that his players are not kids who should be spoon-fed.

Rohr argued further that Super Eagles players invited to play for the country are professionals who know the ethics of their trade pointing out that they are more desirous to play and win matches for Nigeria than most football lovers.

He revealed further those invited for the game against Egypt will not be given any deadline to beat for the March 26 international friendly game against Pharaohs of Egypt inside the late Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba.

Indeed, Rohr is focused on how to beat Seychelles to seal the country’s qualification ticket to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations slated to begin in Egypt on June 21.

Rohr always feels strongly that his boys will beat Egypt to restore the confidence in the team and improve its rating at the FIFA monthly exercise it is done later in the month.