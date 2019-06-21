<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles iconic Nike kit has been rated second best among the 24 countries that will be participating at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off today in Egypt.

Nigeria will battle Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar to qualify out of Group B.

The iconic green and white chevron jersey was the most sought after kit of the Russia 2018 World Cup, as it broke pre-order records ahead of its release and was shortlisted for the prestigious Beazley Design of the Year Award.

According to a respectable website, Squawka.com, the kit to be worn by the three-time kings of Africa in Egypt will go down as a ‘classic’.

“Nike’s Nigeria kit received plenty of praise when it was revealed ahead of last summer’s World Cup, and the Super Eagles have stuck with it for the AFCON. The design borders on too much, but in fact, it’s just right. It’s set to go down as a classic,” the website said.

Although many have named host nation, Egypt, Morocco, and Senegal among the favourites to win the competition, it is Algeria that leads in terms of kit rankings.

“Our winner. The Algeria strip is similar to Adidas’ Germany design, with its unusual but easy-on-the-eye pattern across the chest. What’s more, the typical Adidas stripes and sleeve-ends look as smart as ever,” the website said.

Super Eagles will begin their campaign in the competition against Burundi on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium.

The Swallows will be delighted to even be in Egypt but unfortunately their red home shirts, made by Garman was last in the ranking.

Other Group B opponents, Madagascar and Guinea are ranked 19th and 20th respectively.

AFCON 2019 Home kit rankings:

1. Algeria

2. Nigeria

3. Cameroon

4. South Africa

5. Ivory Coast

6. Egypt

7. Mauritania

8. Morocco

9. Ghana

10. Mali

11. Senegal

12. Tunisia

13. Uganda

14. Guinea-Bissau

15. Zimbabwe

16. Namibia

17. Kenya

18. Benin

19. Madagascar

20. Guinea

21. Angola

22. Tanzania

23. DR Congo

24. Burundi