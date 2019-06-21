Super Eagles iconic Nike kit has been rated second best among the 24 countries that will be participating at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations which kicks off today in Egypt.
Nigeria will battle Burundi, Guinea, and Madagascar to qualify out of Group B.
The iconic green and white chevron jersey was the most sought after kit of the Russia 2018 World Cup, as it broke pre-order records ahead of its release and was shortlisted for the prestigious Beazley Design of the Year Award.
According to a respectable website, Squawka.com, the kit to be worn by the three-time kings of Africa in Egypt will go down as a ‘classic’.
“Nike’s Nigeria kit received plenty of praise when it was revealed ahead of last summer’s World Cup, and the Super Eagles have stuck with it for the AFCON. The design borders on too much, but in fact, it’s just right. It’s set to go down as a classic,” the website said.
Although many have named host nation, Egypt, Morocco, and Senegal among the favourites to win the competition, it is Algeria that leads in terms of kit rankings.
“Our winner. The Algeria strip is similar to Adidas’ Germany design, with its unusual but easy-on-the-eye pattern across the chest. What’s more, the typical Adidas stripes and sleeve-ends look as smart as ever,” the website said.
Super Eagles will begin their campaign in the competition against Burundi on Saturday at the Alexandria Stadium.
The Swallows will be delighted to even be in Egypt but unfortunately their red home shirts, made by Garman was last in the ranking.
Other Group B opponents, Madagascar and Guinea are ranked 19th and 20th respectively.
AFCON 2019 Home kit rankings:
1. Algeria
2. Nigeria
3. Cameroon
4. South Africa
5. Ivory Coast
6. Egypt
7. Mauritania
8. Morocco
9. Ghana
10. Mali
11. Senegal
12. Tunisia
13. Uganda
14. Guinea-Bissau
15. Zimbabwe
16. Namibia
17. Kenya
18. Benin
19. Madagascar
20. Guinea
21. Angola
22. Tanzania
23. DR Congo
24. Burundi