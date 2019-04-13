<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Gernot Rohr, Super Eagles’ technical adviser, has said that his team’s group for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) is a tough one.

Rohr, who attended the Afcon draw, held at the famous Giza Pyramids in Cairo, Egypt capital, on Friday night, said his team will do well at the football showpiece as long as his players finished their season well and avoid injuries.

The Super Eagles will face Guinea, Madagascar and Burundi in group B to advance to the knock out round in the summer African tournament at the Alexandria stadium.

“It is a tough group and we have to be at our best and our fittest,” Rohr said.

“Guinea has a young, tough team and we will have to be at our best against them but we are confident. Burundi eliminated Gabon even with their Pierre Aubameyang. They have the second top scorer in the AFCON qualification.

“Madagascar was the first team to qualify. It would be a great showpiece of football but it is important for our players to avoid injuries as the season heads towards the end.”

Behind Odion Ighalo as the top scorer in the qualifiers is Burundi’s Fiston Abdul-Razak with six goals.

Super Eagles qualified with a game to spare for the the 2019 Afcon taking place in Egypt in the summer.