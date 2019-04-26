<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Super Eagles’ AFCON 2019 Group B opponents Guinea and Burundi will take on Egypt and Tunisia, respectively, in friendly games ahead of the tournament this summer.

The Syli Stars of Guinea will face 2019 AFCON hosts the Pharaohs of Egypt on June 16 at the Borg Al Arab Stadium.

Burundi, who will be making their first appearance in Egypt 2019 have also lined up a friendly clash against former African champions Tunisia with the date of the game yet to be fixed.

The game is expected to be played at the magnificent Stade Olympique de Radès.

The Swallows of Burundi will face the Super Eagles of Nigeria in their first ever AFCON game on June 22 in Alexandria.

Guinea, on the other hand, will line up against Nigeria on June 26 also in Alexandria.

The Super Eagles are also expected to face the Warriors of Zimbabwe in a tune – up game in Asaba and Senegal at a yet to be named venue in Egypt before the start of the tournament.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations finals will be held from 21 June to 19 July 2019 in the cities of Cairo, Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia.