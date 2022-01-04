AFCON: Super Eagles off to Garoua Wednesday

The Super Eagles will fly straight to Garoua, Cameroon on Wednesday ahead of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

Air Peace, the team’s official airline will fly the contingent straight from the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Abuja to Garoua.

23 players are already in the team’s camp in Abuja as they intensify preparations ahead of the competition.

The five remaining players are expected in camp later on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will hold an open training session in Abuja on Tuesday (today) ahead of their departure to Cameroon.

The training will take place at the main bowl of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja.

The Eagles will open their 2021 AFCON campaign next Tuesday against seven-time champions Egypt.

Sudan and Guinea Bissau are the other teams in Group D.