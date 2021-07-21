AFCON: Super Eagles to know foes August 15

Super Eagles will know their first round rivals at the AFCON in Cameroon next year when the draw is now staged on August 15.

The draw for the delayed tournament was originally slated for June 25 before it was postponed for logistical reasons.

Three-time African champions Nigeria are expected to be among the top seeds for the 24-team championship, which will now be played from January 2022.

There will be six groups of four teams each, which will allow for four best losers.

Algeria are the defending champions after they stopped the Eagles in the semifinal of the competition two years ago in Egypt.