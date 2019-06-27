<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ndidi Wilfred was massive for Nigeria in midfield as they secured qualification to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) courtesy a 1-0 win over Guinea and has promised that the Super Eagles won’t rest on its laurels.

The 22-year-old Leicester City defensive midfielder played for 90 minutes and helped neutralise the impact of Syli nationale’s dangerman, Naby keita – the Liverpool man got frustrated and was substituted.

Legenes defender Kenneth Omeruo was the hero for the three-time African champions with a headed goal in the second half to hand Nigeria the three points at stake.

Ndidi tweeted after the match: ‘Good fight from the boys, we keep going.’

Nigeria will return to action on Sunday when they face Madagascar in their final match of Group B.