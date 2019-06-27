Reuters

Ndidi Wilfred was massive for Nigeria in midfield as they secured qualification to the round of 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) courtesy a 1-0 win over Guinea and has promised that the Super Eagles won’t rest on its laurels.

The 22-year-old Leicester City defensive midfielder played for 90 minutes and helped neutralise the impact of Syli nationale’s dangerman, Naby keita – the Liverpool man got frustrated and was substituted.

Legenes defender Kenneth Omeruo was the hero for the three-time African champions with a headed goal in the second half to hand Nigeria the three points at stake.

Ndidi tweeted after the match: ‘Good fight from the boys, we keep going.’

Nigeria will return to action on Sunday when they face Madagascar in their final match of Group B.

