Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the quarterfinals of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

South Africa booked a place in the last eight following a shocking 1-0 win against hosts Egypt in their Round of 16 encounter at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the winning goal for the South Africans five minutes from time in the game.

The Super Eagles booked a place in the quarterfinals earlier in the day following a hard-fought 3-2 win against defending champions Cameroon at the Alexandria Stadium earlier on Saturday.

Both teams also met in the qualifiers for the competition.

South Africa defeated Nigeria 2-0 in the first leg at the Akwa Ibom International Stadium, Uyo, while the second leg at the FNB Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw.

The Super Eagles vs Bafana Bafana quarterfinal clash will be played at the Alexandria Stadium on Wednesday.