AFCON: Super Eagles displayed physical power against Egypt – Ike Shorunmu

Former Nigerian goalkeeper Ike Shorunmu has expressed delight with the physical attitude of the Super Eagles in their win against Egypt in the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Nigerian team, which outplayed their Egyptian opponents won the game by a solitary goal scored by Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho at the 30th minute.

In a chat with Brila FM, Shorunmu noted that the team displayed the Physical power which Nigerians are known for in football to overcome the Pharaohs.

“You can se the fighting spirit, the commitment from the goalkeeper to the last man in the attack. And that was what the world knows us for.

“If you can’t get the ball they keep on fighting and running. Africa football is a bit physical with a little of skills.

“And we need to bring out that physical mentality of that in Africa. And that was exactly they have been doing. Well, I enjoyed the game.”