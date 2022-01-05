AFCON: Super Eagles to depart for Garoua today via charted flight

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will depart for Garoua, Cameroon, today January 5th 2022, via chartered flight ahead of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations.

This was revealed by the Eagles’ media officer Babafemi Raji.

According to the spokesman, the Eagles will depart Nigeria at 8 pm for the venue of their Group D games.

Meanwhile, Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo is the latest player to arrive at the team’s Abuja camp.

Aribo hit camp on Tuesday night which has taken the number of players to 24.

Also, the four players still expected are Samuel Chukwueze, Odion Ighalo, Jamilu Collins and Tyronne Ebuehi.