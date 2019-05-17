<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles and SC Padeborn 07 of Germany left back Jamilu Collins has vowed to put in his best performances ever if he eventually makes the final Super Eagles squad that would represent the country in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt as from June 21st this year.

He also expressed his happiness and excitement at making the provisional squad or the final preparations for the competition while promising to put in his best to make the final cut and a also put in a solid performance in the competition proper in Egypt.

“I am really, really excited about going for my first ever major tournament playing for the Super Eagles. I and my Family are happy about it and also looking forward to this tournament. My club SC Padeborn 07 most especially my Coach and my Sports Director are all happy about it.

“I am proud to be in the Super Eagles. This is a team I have been hoping all my life to play for when I was growing up seeing the likes of Celestine Babayaro, Taiye Taiwo, Austin Okocha, Kanu Nwankwo, Mikel Obi, and Ahmed Musa play for the Eagles. So playing alongside such players that I met now in the team it’s really a great joy to me.

“My ambition going to my first ever AFCON is to see that I come to join my teammates for the competition is in great shape, in good, very fit for the competition and mentally strong too. I believe together with my teammates we can make the nation proud.

“I believe we can make a great impact in this tournament. We are always humble like the Coach (Gernot Rohr) always says. Whenever we are underrated we always take every country by surprise. But we are set of players that are very determined too. We are Nigeria. That name nobody can underrate it. When people think we cannot do something we always and we always have this element of surprises in our games. We have this can do it spirit and we will go for it.

He was also full of appreciation to Coach Rohr for giving him the opportunity to be in the team. “My sincere appreciation and thanks goes to no other person than Coach Gernot Rohr for inviting me to this team in the first place. He invited me from a German second league team. He saw my talent and gave me the opportunity to prove myself to the country. I thank God that so far I did my part in the team. I am hoping that I will continue to give my best to my country to make everybody proud”, the Eagles defender disclosed from Germany yesterday evening.