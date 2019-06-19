<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria’s Super Eagles has debunked reports on ‘unknown sickness’ that allegedly hit the camp ahead the commencement 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

The team coordinator Pascal Patrick, who spoke to newsmen on phone from the team based camp in Egypt, said that all the players are in good condition.

“All the players are in good condition as I speak with you, some just experience flu and cold, which the team doctors has given them medication and they have started training,” he said.

Pascal also lamented the reports of the unknown sickness’ while calling on media to always confirm their stories before publishing report that will tarnish the image of the country.

“When they say unknown sickness they are tarnishing the image of the country, nothing of such happened in the camp, few players were under the weather in their hotel due to the air condition.”

“The media should always confirm their stories before publishing it as not to mislead Nigerians and bringing down the team spirit in camp.”

He further revealed that the players and the technical crew are in high spirits ahead of their opening campaign against Burundi on Saturday.

“Team is ready for business and I can assure Nigerians when the competitions start proper on Friday they will be going all out to do the nation proud,” he concluded.