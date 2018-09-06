Super Eagles Europe-based stars are coping well with the unfamiliar artificial pitch in Seychelles, according to team officials.

The Eagles have so far trained twice on the artificial pitch, where they will battle the home team on Saturday afternoon in a crucial AFCON qualifier.

“It’s a difficult pitch to play on but no matter the difficulties, the players are coping with it,” reported team spokesman Toyin Ibitoye.

“We’re all looking forward to a good game on Saturday.

“We’re also not taking anything for granted but we wish to win so as to turn around our qualifying campaign.”

In the meantime, coach Imama Amapakabo said the Eagles are very much aware of the importance of this game after the team lost their first qualifier at home to South Africa last year.

“The players are aware the importance attached to the match after we lost the first game to South Africa at home,” he said.

“The match will give us a clear idea of our qualification to AFCON 2019.

“But apart from the commitment of the players, we need the element of luck and prayers of Nigerians.”