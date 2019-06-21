<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Burundi head coach Olivier Niyungeko has been talking tough ahead of their Group B opener against the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

The coach who spoke at the team’s Pre-Match Conference on Friday said they paraded one of the best defence in the competition having gone unbeaten during the qualifiers.

On this note, Niyungeko said it would be difficult for the Eagles to win Saturday’s game even though they have a team that is full of established players.

“It’s a tough group, but we have no fear. I believe that every team in the Group is equal and we have prepared well. We have to show it,” Niyungeko said in his post-match media conference at the Alexandria Stadium on Friday.

“We will be facing Nigeria without fear. I have been able to work on my defence and made us hard to beat which was why we were able to remain unbeaten throughout our qualifiers.”

The encounter is billed to for the Alexandria Stadium from 6pm Nigerian time.

In the other group B fixture, Syli Nationale of Guinea will trade horns against Barea of Madagascar at the same venue at 9pm Nigerian time.