Mutiu Adepoju, ex-Super Eagles player, said on Monday that the senior male national team would put up a better performance better in the African Cup of Nations tournament holding in Egypt from June 21 to July 19 than they did in 2014 in South Africa.

Adepoju told the News Agency of Nigeria that the team is in such good form that it could take on any team in Africa.

The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, known as the TOTAL 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, is scheduled to be the 32nd edition of the competition.

The tournament will be hosted by Egypt from 21 June to 19 July 2019.

He said that Nigeria’s Super Eagles was outstanding during the qualifying stage, having won some of their matches home and away.

“The team displayed class and superiority in their match against Seychelles and others.

“I hope, like every other Nigerian, for good results from the team,” Adepoju said.

NAN reports that the tournament was initially scheduled to be hosted by Cameroon. They are also the title holders after winning the previous edition.

On Nov. 30, 2018, Cameroon was stripped of hosting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations [5] due to delays in the delivery of infrastructure, the Boko Haram insurgency and the Anglophone Crisis.

On January 8, Egypt was chosen by the CAF Executive Committee as the host nation of the competition. The tournament has also been moved from the original dates of June 15 –July 13 to June 21– July 19.