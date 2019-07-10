<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles’ Samuel Chukwueze has stressed that they are battle ready to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final tie in Cairo.

The Eagles stopped the defending champions of the competition 3-2 in the second round while South Africa eliminated the Pharaohs of Egypt who were tipped to win the ongoing Afcon.

Chukwueze in a chat said that they have forgotten about their win over Cameroon and that they are fully focused on the fixture with the Bafana Bafana which will guarantee them a place in the semi-final if they are able to win.

“It is a battle which we know we are up to the task to,” Chukwueze said.

“We might have lost to Madagascar but it was a wakeup call for us. We tried our best against Cameroon and it is our resolve to even try harder against South Africa.

“It doesn’t really matter if I start or coming on from the bench. The objective is to ensure that we beat South Africa.”