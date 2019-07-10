Super Eagles’ Samuel Chukwueze has stressed that they are battle ready to face the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in today’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final tie in Cairo.
The Eagles stopped the defending champions of the competition 3-2 in the second round while South Africa eliminated the Pharaohs of Egypt who were tipped to win the ongoing Afcon.
Chukwueze in a chat said that they have forgotten about their win over Cameroon and that they are fully focused on the fixture with the Bafana Bafana which will guarantee them a place in the semi-final if they are able to win.
“It is a battle which we know we are up to the task to,” Chukwueze said.
“We might have lost to Madagascar but it was a wakeup call for us. We tried our best against Cameroon and it is our resolve to even try harder against South Africa.
“It doesn’t really matter if I start or coming on from the bench. The objective is to ensure that we beat South Africa.”