To avoid falling for the antics of the Algerians in today’s semi-final game at the ongoing Africa Nations Cup at the Cairo International stadium, coach Gernot Rohr has charged the Super Eagles to avoid committing fouls close to the box.

Defender Kenneth Omeruo disclosed this during the pre-match interview for the Nigeria-Algeria game when he was asked how they hoped to cope with the fast and aggressive north Africans.

“We know the Algerians are fast just like we are. We know they will do everything to commit us but our coach has told us to avoid causing fouls in the 18 yards box and we will do everything to avoid committing fouls”, he said, adding that they have conceded two goals from such free kicks.

He said the team have worked hard to progress in the competition and they are taking one game at a time, adding, “we are ready and have recovered enough for the game”.

Asked to compare the present team with the 2013 team which won the title in South Africa, Omeruo said both teams are different in character and quality.

“There is difference in both character and quality between the 2013 team and the present one. Then we had some home based players and some older ones and now we have a lot of talents who can still go two to three years SBD become great players as well as young players who have not even played.

“We also a solid technical crew who have gone the extra mile to get us everything we need to know about our opponents and that I’d a huge advantage to us” he said.