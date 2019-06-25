Super Eagles players have agreed to train ahead of their match against Guinea on Wednesday.
The team’s training time has already been changed to 5.30 with the team expected to leave their Helnan Palace Hotel in Alexandria for the training ground at 4.30pm.
Latest report on the protest says that dollar conversion contributed to the delay in paying the players.
