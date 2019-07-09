<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ahmed Musa says the Super Eagles can’t afford to fail their teeming supporters back home in Nigeria and around the world when they do battle with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa for AFCON 2019 semifinal spot at the Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday.

The Super Eagles are looking to win a fourth continental title in Egypt, but must first negotiate a tricky last eight encounter against the Bafana Bafana who knocked out the host nation Egypt from the competition.

“We know how passionate our fans back home are about football, so it is important to make them happy by beating the South Africans,” Musa told Completesports.com here in Cairo.

“The win against Cameroon was massive for us and the response from people back home was great too. We know if we beat South Africa, the celebrations will be bigger than that, and that is what we want.

“To put smiles on the faces of people on the streets, to bring all Nigerians together with people not thinking about religion, status or their culture – we wantbro continue doing this.”

The Al Nassr of Saudi Arabia star also hints that the Nigeria players are in high spirit ahead of the game and are not thinking about anything other than going past the South Africans.

Musa added: “We are all looking forward to the game. South Africa showed that they can’t be underrated with that big, big performance against Egypt.

“We know what to expect from them, but we are ready for anything they would throw at us.”