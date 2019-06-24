<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles forward Ahmed Musa has explained why he did not start the Africa Cup of Nations opener against Burundi on Saturday evening, admitting that he was not fully fit.

The former Leicester City striker was among the Super Eagles players that fell ill during the second phase of preparations in Ismailia.

Rohr’s decision to start an injured Abdullahi Shehu, who is Musa’s close pal, later backfired on the German as the Bursaspor defender was unable to complete the first half.

‘’Every first game in a tournament is very difficult, the most important thing is that we have the three points,’’ Musa told reporters in the mixed zone.

‘’I was eager to come in but I know that I fell ill, so the coach talked to me. As you can see Shehu too was ill. At the beginning of the game he was injured, so that’s what the coach was a little bit worried about that.

‘’Finally I came in and the the game changed and we had the three points, that’s the most important thing.’’

Musa came off the bench in the 58th minute as replacement for former Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel.