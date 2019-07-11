Samuel Chukwueze celebrates goal with William Paul Ekong Peter Etebo of Nigeria during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals, quarterfinals match between Nigeria and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt on 10 July 2019 ©Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

A Sports Analyst, Deji Okeowo, has advised Coach Gernot Rohr and the technical crew to map out strategies that will make the team lift the trophy of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Okeowo gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Ota, Ogun, on Thursday.

He commended the Super Eagles’ 2-1 victory over Bafana Bafana of South Africa in the ongoing AFCON and urged the Super Eagles to go back to the drawing board for the remaining matches.

The analyst lauded the Super Eagles for defending well against the South African team.

“The victory of the Super Eagles is commendable because they had made Nigerians proud,’’ he said.

Okeowo urged the Super Eagles to remain disciplined as they still have big tasks ahead of them in the competition.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories