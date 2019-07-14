<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila has expressed optimism that the Nigerian Super Eagles would triumph over their Algerian counterparts at the semi-final of the ongoing African Cup of Nations (AFCON) holding in Egypt.

In a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the Speaker, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, the Speaker said his optimism was not only based on the superlative performance of the Super Eagles at the ongoing tournament but also by their records over their opponents today.

Gbajabiamila said history would repeat itself during the semi-final between the Super Eagles and the Desert Foxes of Algeria today.

“I have no doubt that the Super Eagles will be victorious today. From a total of 19 encounters, Nigeria won nine matches, Algeria won seven, while there were four draws.

“Considering the current superlative form of the Super Eagles, I have no doubt that we will be victorious today. I urge our boys to go out there, be determined and enjoy themselves,” the statement reads.

Recall that Gbajabiamila had penultimate Saturday, July 6, led a Federal Government delegation to boost the morale of the Super Eagles players during their knockout stage match with the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon.

The Super Eagles thereafter defeated Cameroon by 3 goals to 2 and went ahead to defeat the Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday 2-1 during their quarter-final match.