South Africa’s hope of qualifying for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations now hinge on beating Nigeria on November 17, 2018 in the group’s fifth qualifying match in Johannesburg.

Achieving this feat has become a herculean task because the Super Eagles want to avenge the July 2017 2-0 loss to South Africa in Uyo.

Should they lose to Nigeria, qualifying for the tournament will become near impossibility since their last game will be away to Libya in Tunisia. Should Libya beat Seychelles away also next month, then Libya will fancy their chances against South Africa since winning the last group match will ensure their qualification.

To avoid such situation, beating Nigeria at home has become a task that must be done.

This is why Bafana Bafana captain, Thulani Hlatshwayo, is assuring all and sundry that they will prepare adequately for Nigeria.

“We are aware of the challenge that is upon us and we have to do it ourselves as a team against them,” he said in an interview on Friday.

“They are top of the group and we are playing them in the next match.

“It is going to be a different Nigeria compared to the one that we played away.

“Nigeria is a different team and we are looking forward to that challenge.”

“We saw how they played in their last match and probably the coach will have a different plan because we used a different plan against Seychelles away from home.”