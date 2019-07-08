<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles center back William Troost-Ekong has said that Nigeria cannot afford to lose their Africa Cup of Nations quarter final game to Bafana Bafana of South Africa on Wednesday.

Nigeria defeated Cameroon 3-2 on Saturday in the round of 16 encounter to set up a clash with South Africa, who knocked out the host nation, Egypt, from the tournament.

The Udinese FC of Italy defender admitted that the match will be a very difficult game but he stressed that he and his teammates are bracing up for the challenge against South Africa.

“It is going to be a final to us and off course, it is going to be a very difficult game for us. We played them last year in two difficult games. We will be humble and we will be very ready for the challenge,” Ekong said.

South Africa handed a 2-0 shock defeat to Nigeria in the AFCON first leg clash in UFO while Nigeria played a 1-1 draw in the second leg in Johannesburg, South Africa last year.

The former Bursaspor of Turkey defender believes that there is no difference from the Bafana Bafana team that played against the Super Eagles in the AFCON qualifiers and the one that are playing in the ongoing tournament in Egypt.

“They are still playing the same kind of football. They are very quick. They play the ball around well and they are very dangerous in the counter-attack. This are the kind of things we have to prepare for. If we play a good game I think we have a good chance against any team,” he said.

The Olympics bronze medalist insisted that Nigeria will not go home like other favourites that have crashed out of the competition.

“Cameroon is one of the tournament favourites and the cup holder and we kicked them out of the tournament.

“We are now in the knockout stages and no one is safe. Everybody want to progress. Everybody want to be on top of their game and everybody is hungry to win it too. If there is anything, we want to be a team that will surprise the favourites.”