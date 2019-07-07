<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Hosts Egypt crashed out of 2019 AFCON after a late Thembinkosi Lorch goal gave South Africa a 1-0 win in Cairo in a Round of 16 clash.

The 1996 champions will now meet three-times champions Nigeria on Wednesday in the quarter-finals.

The Pharaohs were left stunned as Thembinkosi Lorch’s late strike silenced the home fans giving South Africa a 1-0 victory.

Having barely scraped through the group stage as one of the best losers, virtually no one gave Bafana Bafana a chance against Mohamed Salah and teammates.

However, late into the game played in front over 50,000 Egyptian fans, South Africa did the unexpected as a well-worked move saw Lebo Mothiba stride into space and square the ball for Lorch, who kept his composure to side-foot past El-Shenawy and send his side into the last eight.

South Africa will face Nigeria in last eight after the Super Eagles earlier saw off Cameroon 3-2 in a five-goal thriller.