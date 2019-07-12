<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa head coach Stuart Baxter has stated that he could walk away from his current job with the Bafana Bafana except the South African football authorities put certain things in place after their elimination from the quarter-final of the Egypt 2019 Africa Cup of Nations.

Baxter picked holes in their inadequate preparations for the 2019 AFCON which ensured that they could only peak at the competition during the third game of their group stage.

He said he must have a clear the air talk with the South Africa Football Federation in the next few weeks before he decides either to continue or take a walk.

“We have got a new squad because it has been long that South Africa got to this stage,” Baxter told journalists.

“We have got to say that we played against some of the best teams on the continent: Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Nigeria and we did well in those games. We beat the host nation and I think that my players have shown that they belong here. We are definitely on the right part with our rebuilding process.

“I think it must be a decision between me and the South Africa Football Federation. There are a few things we need to discuss. I wasn’t 100 per cent pleased with our performance in the first half but in the second half, we came back into the game.

“We played better on the ball without creating those big chances. Looking at the whole game today we played against a very good team and a well-organized side.

“Even after the conceded the equalising goal they were still able to pick us on the counter-attack. They were very good racing forward.

“We did okay to curtail them with the way we played. It would be difficult to maintain the same consistency against Egypt and then against Nigeria three or four days later at the same competition.”