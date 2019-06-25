<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

South Africa international Lebogang Mothiba has urged his team-mates to forget about their defeat to Ivory Coast.

Bafana Bafana succumbed to a narrow 1-0 defeat to the Elephants in their maiden 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group D fixture on Monday.

Aston Villa striker Jonathan Kodjia’s second-half goal earned Ivory Coast a hard-fought victory over South Africa at the Al-Salam Stadium in Egypt.

Mothiba, 23, reflected on the defeat and he stated that they lost to a good team, but they have to move on and focus on their clash with Namibia’s Brave Warriors on Friday.

“It was a difficult match, but we have to forget it and focus on the next game,” Mothiba told the media.

“Cote d Ivoire is a very good team, with good players,” the Diambars FC academy product continued.

Mothiba and his strike-partner Percy Tau struggled to impose themselves against the Elephants.

The RC Strasbourg frontman feels that they need a better strategy ahead of their must-win encounter against a wounded Namibia side.

“But for us, we need to work harder and employ a better strategy in order to win our next match,” he concluded.

The Brave Warriors began their Group D campaign with a 1-0 defeat to the 1976 Afcon champions Morocco in Cairo on Sunday.

South Africa and Namibia are scheduled to clash at the Al-Salam Stadium on Friday.