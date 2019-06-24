<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Shehu Abdullahi will miss Nigeria’s Group B clash against the Syli Nationale of Guinea on Wednesday at the Alexandria Stadium due to an hamstring injury.

Abdullahi picked up the injury in the Super Eagles’ 1-0 win against the Swallows of Burundi last Saturday.

The Bursaspor of Turkey defender was replaced by Chidozie Awaziem three minutes before the break against the Burundians after he sustained the injury.

The former Kano Pillars player, it was learnt, will play no part in the game against Guinea.

Awaziem, who put up a fine performance against Burundi after replacing Abdullahi is expected to be handed a starting berth against their fellow West Africans.

Gernot Rohr’s men top Group B with three points after the first round of games, and a win against Guinea who forced Madagascar to a 2-2 in their first game will see them book a place in the Round of 16.

The Nigeria versus Guinea on Wednesday will kick-off at 3.30 pm Nigerian time.