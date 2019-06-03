<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria defender Shehu Abdullahi will seek a move away from relegated Turkish side Bursaspor this summer.

Bursaspor were relegated from the Turkish Super Lig after finishing in 16th position in the 2018-19 season.

Abdullahi only linked up with Bursaspor in January 2018 from Cypriot club Anorthosis Famagusta.

“He will certainly leave Bursaspor for a new club this summer, “a reliable source close to the former Kano Pillars player disclosed.

“Personally, he was not happy with the club’s relegation, but he has decided to move on from that disappointment.

“At the moment, he is focused on the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. After the competition, the issue of his new club will take centre stage.”

The 26-year-old who spent large part of concluded season on the sidelines due to injury, made 13 appearances for the club and scored one goal.

Abdullahi is in Nigeria’s provisional 25-man squad for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.