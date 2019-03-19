



The delegation of the Senior National Team of Seychelles, known as Pirates, has landed in Nigeria for Friday’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match against the Super Eagles.

Group leaders Nigeria have already secured their place in the finals and will be in the pot for the draw on Friday, 12th April at CAF’s headquarters in Cairo, while the Pirates were long eliminated and have only come to fulfill the fixture.

The Nigeria Football Federation’s Director of Communications, Ademola Olajire, disclosed that a 29–man delegation of the Pirates arrived Abuja aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight on Tuesday afternoon, and would be flown to Asaba on Wednesday.

The Eagles are also at the same time preparing for a prestige friendly game against the Pharaohs of Egypt, who are seven–time champions and record winners of the continent’s most prestigious football diadem.

This match comes up on Tuesday next week, also at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba.