Senegal defeated Tanzania 2-0 in their opening 2019 AFCON game as the Teranga Lions put up a convincing display against Emmanuel Amuneke’s team on Sunday evening in Egypt.

Senegal made the first attempt in the clash as a loose ball was intercepted in the midfield and it was delivered to Niang by Sarr but the Tanzanian goalkeeper Manula was on point to deny the Senegalese forward.

Niang was set up and he sent the ball to the side net after the Tanzania goalkeeper narrowed the angle for the Rennes attacker.

The Terenga Lions defender Sane Salif suffered an injury in the 24th minute and was replaced immediately by Kouyate Cheikhou .

Keita Balde broke the deadlock in the 28th minute for Senegal after a brilliant assist Gueye Idrissa as Aliou Cisse’s men continued to dominate the game.

Tanzania coach Emmanuel Amunike made his first substitute as Mussa Farid was thrown in for Salum Feisul with just a minute to end the first 45 minutes of the game.

Tanzania ensured they put up a better challenge in the second half but their plan amounted to nothing as Diatta Krepin scored a screamer in the 64th minute to double the lead for Senegal.