Liverpool forward Sadio Mane and Malaga midfielder Alfred N’diaye are yet to arrive Senegal’s training camp in Saly.

The duo are part of coach Aliou Cisse’s 25-man provisional squad to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Last Saturday, Mane helped Liverpool clinched the Uefa Champions League trophy following their 2-0 victory over Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

N’diaye is still with Malaga as they continue in their quest to secure promotion to the Spanish La Liga.

The 29-year-old will be expected to feature for Victor Sanchez’s men when they take on Elche in a Segunda Division game on Saturday.

Malaga are third on the table with 71 points from 41 games and will contest a playoff for a chance to return to the Spanish top-flight.

Mane and N’diaye will be expected to team up with the Terenga Lions before their friendly game against Nigeria on June 16.

In Egypt, Senegal will hope to manoeuvre their way past Group C rivals Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania for a chance to reach the knockout stage of the biennial tournament.