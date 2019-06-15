<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal have departed their Spanish-based training ground at Pinatar Arena Center for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt along with their long-awaited star forward Sadio Mane on Friday.

The biennial tournament will kick off on June 21, while the Terenga Lions open their campaign in the competition against Tanzania on June 23.

After helping Liverpool to win the Uefa Champions League title, Mane only teamed up with the rest of the squad on Thursday and received a guard of honour from his teammates.

The 27-year-old was part of the contingent which left Alicante for the North African country and will be expected to play a key role for Senegal.

Earlier, Aliou Cisse had pruned down his 25-man provisional squad for the tournament to 23, leaving out Nantes forward Santy Ngom and Lorient midfielder Sidy Sarr.

On Sunday, they will square up with three-time African champions and West African neighbours Nigeria in their last preparatory game for the tournament in Ismailia.

The 2002 runner-up have been paired along with Algeria, Kenya and Tanzania in Group C.