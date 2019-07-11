<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said they were not surprised by the performance of Benin in the quarter-final of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday.

Idrissa Gueye’s solitary effort handed the Teranga Lions a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the Squirrels as they secured their place in the semi-final of the tournament for the first time in 13 years.

Prior to the defeat, Benin were unbeaten in their last four games, forcing Ghana, Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau to stalemates before ousting North African giants Morocco in the Round of 16.

“We’re very happy with this victory. It’s true we had the possibility to score. They were a difficult team,” Cisse told Goal.

“Don’t forget, Cameroon didn’t beat them, neither Morocco nor Ghana, so we were waiting for a difficult, complicated game.

“We had chances, they’re a team that gave up nothing. We knew it would be a tight score, maybe 1-0, maybe extra time.

“To play against a team who know exactly what they must do, it’s hard. I must congratulate my players.”

Senegal will play the winner between Madagascar and Tunisia in the semi-final if the tournament at the 30 June Stadium on Sunday.