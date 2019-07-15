<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Head of the Federal Government delegation to the 32nd Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt, Distinguished Senator Ahmed Ibrahim Lawan (President of the Senate of the Federal Republic) has given the Super Eagles a pat on the back for their outing against Algeria on Sunday, while charging them to go all out against Tunisia on Wednesday to win the bronze medals.

The Senate President was at the Eagles’ dressing room at the Cairo International Stadium after the 2-1 defeat by the Desert Foxes of Algeria, which sent the North Africans into Friday’s final and Nigeria into Wednesday’s third place game.

“The Government of Nigeria is proud of you and how far you have been able to go in this competition. You worked very hard and showed the desire to win, but this is football and these things happen.

“The third place match is there and you have to forget the result of this match and prepare very well to win the bronze medals.”

The delegation also included the President of Nigeria Olympic Committee and Nigeria’s Member of the International Olympic Committee, Engineer Habu Ahmed Gumel; a former Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung; Senators Sani Musa, Bello Mandiya and Gabriel Suswam; Umar Saidu Gajo and; Ocheme Okopi.