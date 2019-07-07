<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan, has felicitated with Nigeria’s Super Eagles for beating the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon 3-2 in the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AfCON) in Egypt.

Lawan said the victory which put Nigeria in the quarter-finals of the tournament was well-deserved considering the high skills and dexterity exhibited by the Super Eagles.

Lawan said this in a statement by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mohammed Isa.

The statement reads: “Coming behind, after taking the lead, to beat Cameroon reinforced what our Eagle are known for; never to be counted out until the final whistle.

“This victory could never have come at a better time than now when Nigeria is desperately looking for a unifying act.

“Your victory today, as usual, has brought all Nigerians irrespective of the divide to stand solidly behind you in prayers and encouragement.”

He urged the players not to relent until they achieve final victory by wining their subsequent matches.

While congratulating the players and the technical crew, Lawan said, as head of presidential delegation to the tournament, he would ensure that all their needs are promptly attended to.

The Super Eagles will now face South Africa in the quarter-final on Wednesday, July 10.