Super Eagles’ winger Samuel Kalu is in stable condition in an undisclosed hospital after suffering a heart attack while training with the Nigerian squad yesterday.

It was gathered that the player who plies his trade in France with Bordeaux went down unchallenged during the training session when he was about taking a corner kick at the Alexandria Stadium on the eve of the Eagles’ first group match against the Swallows of Burundi.

The source further revealed that the timely intervention of the team’s medical crew who rushed to the aid of the player immediately he went down saved what could have resulted in a tragedy for the national team.

Kalu was immediately stabilized by the team’s medical staff led by Dr. Ibrahim and taken to the hospital in an ambulance for further tests, where was said to have been discovered to be dehydrated and advised to take more fluids.

When contacted on phone, media officer of the team, Toyin Ibitoye confirmed the development and assured that the player was in a stable condition after he was admitted in a hospital.

“We are waiting for the doctor’s final reports of what really happened to him. They are still in hospital and we thank God he is in a stable condition” he said.

Commenting on the possibility of the player still playing a part in Nigeria 2019 AFCON campaign, Ibitoye said:

“Life is sacred and much more important than football. What matters most now is his complete recovery and not the length of time he would be sidelined”