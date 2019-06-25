<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Samuel Kalu has handed Gernot Rohr a selection boost ahead of Nigeria’s 2019 Africa Cup of Nations clash against Guinea.

The Bordeaux man returned to training with the Super Eagles on Tuesday, four days after collapsing in training owing to dehydration.

Kalu was given the all-clear to return to the squad, with Nigeria running series of tests at a hospital in Cairo.

His return is positive news for Rohr, who has seen his side hamstrung by injuries in recent times, with the youngster having joined Shehu Abdullahi and Jamilu Collins on the sidelines.

In the case of Abdullahi and Collins, they are continuing their recovery and had special training sessions at the Arab Academy for Science, Technology & Maritime Transport.

In the goalkeeping department, Ikechukwu Ezenwa could be handed a starter’s role after sitting out against Burudi at the Alexandria Stadium.

Meanwhile, Rohr’s squad looks set to tame the National Elephants after putting aside their bonus row in order to perfect strategies for Wednesday’s tie – though they arrived 40 minutes behind schedule at the training venue.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) promised that the players and their officials will get their camp allowances up to the last day of the group phase matches, as well as the appearance fee for the friendly against Zimbabwe.

The three-time African champions currently lead Group B with three point,s and victory over a bruised Guinean team would send them to the Round of 16.