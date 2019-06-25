<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The camp of the Super Eagles of Nigeria bubbled specially on Monday evening after news came that Samuel Kalu had been declared fit after he collapsed on Friday in training.

Kalu is now fit to feature for the Eagles at the ongoing 32nd Africa Cup of Nations after another test was carried out on him in Cairo.

Dayo Enebi Achor, Super Eagles team administrator said that the doctor, Ibrahim Gyaran, travelled to the Egyptian capital with Kalu to conduct the test alongside a CAF medical officer.

“Kalu has been declared fit to play as from now,” Achor said.

“His featuring in Wednesday’s match against Guinea however depends on if he is picked by the technical crew led by coach Gernot Rohr.

The pacy Girondins Bordeaux of France ace, who also performed creditably as a wing back in the AFCON 2019 ticket –winning 1-1 draw with South Africa in Johannesburg in November 2018, collapsed while about to take a corner kick at training in Alexandria on Friday evening.

He was quickly stabilised but taken to hospital for a round of tests, where he was said to be dehydrated and needed to take more fluids.

The scare knocked him out of reckoning for selection for Saturday’s 1-0 defeat of Burundi in Nigeria’s first match of the 32nd edition of AFCON at the Alexandria Stadium.