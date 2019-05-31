<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Saido Berahino is drawing inspiration from every possible quarter ahead of this month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals in Egypt where Burundi will meet Nigeria, Madagascar and Guinea in Group B.

The outgoing Stoke City forward was introduced to the Burundi president, Pierre Nkurunziza in Bujumbura as he prepares to lead the Swallows into the competition.

Burundi will be appearing at the AFCON finals for the first time in Egypt 2019.

The build-up has been rocked by the death of midfielder Papy Fathy who suffered a fatal heart attack last month and Berahino was glad to see everyone else report back before jetting to Qatar to continue preparations this weekend.

”I’m glad and I’m thankful that all the players have come back from their leagues and Championships in good health. No one came back injured,” he said at a news conference on Thursday.

“The whole team is together for the first time and it is very important for the team, making sure everyone knows the team structure and how everybody plays because it’s been a while- we haven’t played together since March. ”

Burundi will begin their campaign in Egypt 2019 against the Super Eagles on June 20 in Alexandria.