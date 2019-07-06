<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has revealed why he is stepping down as Senegal penalty taker for the ongoing 2019 ongoing Total Africa Cup of Nations tournament in Egypt.

The 27-year-old Premier League top joint-scorer has found back of the net three times in the continental competition but saw his penalty saved during the Teranga Lions 1-0 win in the round of 16 over Uganda on Friday, having previously missed in the 3-0 win over Kenya where he also converted one penalty.

Mane said: “It’s a momentary withdrawal. I have missed penalties in both games and must admit that it is not a good ratio.

“I do not want to penalize my team and, at least for the time being, I’m going to stand aside for the penalties and let other teammates get on with it. When I return to my club, I will continue to work hard to improve on this aspect,” added the Liverpool forward.

Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said he was happy for Mane to continue as his penalty taker.

“There is confidence in him and that’s why he took this penalty,” he said. “But, this is a discussion that I will have with him.”

He played two matches in 2015 when his side went out in the first round and, two years ago in Gabon, scored two goals but could not prevent a quarter-final elimination against Cameroon, missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Senegal will face Benin in the quarterfinals of this year’s tournament on Wednesday 10th, 2019.