President of the Nigeria Football Federation, Amaju Pinnick, has stated that head coach of the Super Eagles, Gernot Rohr, will not be sacked despite the mounting pressure on the Nigerian football ruling body to relieve the German of his appointment.

Rohr has come under intense criticism following the Super Eagles’ 2-1 semifinal defeat to the Desert Foxes of Algeria.

But Pinnick has backed the former Bordeaux tactician to remain in charge of the team.

“He will remain in the job. I have complete confidence in him,” Pinnick said.

“Gernot has taken us to the semi-final, the target we set for him. Right now, we have a third-place match to play for and we intend to have our team leave Egypt with honour.

“There are some people that have been calling on me and the federation to sack Gernot. But I am not going to do that. In fact, Gernot is going on a refresher training period with Bayern Munich after the Nations Cup. We have a long-term plan with him.”

‘We have had rocky and difficult moments in our relationship, but this is normal in any relationship between two people. He is a good coach and we want him to remain with us. That said, we will work together on what needs to be improved upon.”

The Super Eagles will face the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in the third-place match of the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations on Wednesday at the Al Salam Stadium, Cairo.