Algeria have released their final squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations, with Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez the most distinguished selection in Djamel Belmadi’s 23-man squad, while Napoli’s Faouzi Ghoulam is notably absent.

Confirmed by the Algerian Football Federation, the wideman, who secured the Premier League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup with the Manchester giants, is joined by Galatasaray midfielder Sofiane Feghouli, who recently won the league and cup double in Turkey, as well as Porto attacker Yacine Brahimi, as the Desert Foxes gear up for the biennial showpiece.

The exclusion of Ghoulam is a consequence of the defender’s injury problems of late, and the left-back has ultimately failed to prove his fitness in time for the competition.

The North Africans were knocked out in the Group Stage two years ago in Gabon, and will strive to secure better results in Egypt.

They have been drawn in Group C and will begin their journey against a Victor Wanyama-led Kenya side on June 23, before facing Senegal and Tanzania on June 27 and July 1, respectively.