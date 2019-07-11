<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Football enthusiasts in Ado-Ekiti on Thursday hailed Nigeria Super Eagles 2-1 victory over South Africa’s Bafana Bafana in the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Egypt.

Newsmen report that the quarter-final match was palyed at the 75,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday night.

The fans commended the Coach Gernot Rohr’s team in separate interviews with newsmen in Ado-Ekiti.

Chief Yomi Ariyo, Chairman, Ekiti Referees Council, described the Super Eagles performance in the match as excellent.

“That William Troost-Ekong’s late goal in the second half of the encounter, gave us the edge over the South Africans.

“I commend the tactical display of the Nigeria players.

“Their zeal and determination have taken them to the semi-finals of the competition.

“Nigerian players showed determination right from the beginning of the match till the end,” Ariyo said.

Tokunbo Ajayi, an automobile mechanic, said he was satisfied with the Super Eagles performance in the encounter.

Amos Popoola said, however, that he was surprised at the Super Eagles victory over the South Africans.

“Going by the predictions before the match, I was scared that the Eagles might not go beyond the quarter-finals.

“But to my greatest surprise, they were able to trash their opponents; I am happy for the team.

“We are gradually moving toward winning the trophy; I can feel it,” Popoola said.

NAN reports that Nigeria’s goals were scored by Samuel Chukwueze in the first half, while Troost-Ekong scored the winner toward the end of the match.