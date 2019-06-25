<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane wants Algeria to win 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title, currently held in Egypt.

The Desert Warriors had a successful start of the 32nd edition of the continental most prestigious competition after a comfortable 2-0 win over Kenya at the 30 June Stadium last Sunday in Group C opener.

The 47-year-old Frenchman with Algerian origins, to beIn SPORTS TV channel on Sunday. “We want to see the Algerian team playing well for the Algerian people,”

“I want them to win the title so to see Algerians celebrating their victory in the streets. the Real Madrid coach Zidane added.

Algeria, who won the 1990 Africa Cup of Nations will battle favorite Senegal on Thursday before taking Tanzania in their remaining Group C fixture.