Senegal coach Aliou Cisse believes his side is battle-ready for their Africa Cup of Nations Round of 16 clash with Uganda on Friday.

The Teranga Lions reached the knockout stage of the competition after finishing second in Group C with six points, following their victories over Tanzania and Kenya and a defeat to Algeria.

Although Cisse admitted the Cranes will be difficult, he is optimistic the Teranga Lions can win the game as he sets his sights on securing qualification for the quarterfinals.

“We are ready. Our motivation is simply to win. Uganda are a strong team,” Cisse said in a pre-match press conference.

“They defend and attack well. Every game has its merit and this one will be a big game.”

Senegal reached the quarterfinal of the 2017 edition before they were eliminated by Cameroon after losing via a penalty shoot-out.

They have never claimed the Afcon title in their history, with their best performance in 2002, when they finished as runners-up behind the Indomitable Lions.